Maja From ‘My 600-lb Life’ Now — Follow Her on Instagram and Facebook

Source: TLC

2019 My 600-lb life IMaja Radanovic was our first introduction to her. She moved to Houston in order to make a change and lose weight. Dr. Now is her favorite bariatric surgeon.

Continue reading below

TLC’s series features an episode in which a patient who is morbidly obese struggles to live a normal life. Viewers can watch their stories of recovery and addiction every Wednesday evening for an hour of touching appointment viewing.

Source: TLC

Continue reading below

Maja’s boyfriend Christian and Maja struggled to navigate the airport at first. Maja was required to travel to Houston to be one of the patients of Dr. Now.

Maja is in pain, complaining about airport personnel who lied to and not being happy. She says that she has to walk a lot more than I thought.

Continue reading below

Source: TLC

On the edge of crying, she says that “I’m angry right now because it hurts my legs and the lady lied” to me about the distance. She also said that she would have made alternative arrangements to help me get there if she knew the exact distance. It doesn’t make me a bigger person. Maja’s boyfriend on the other side tries to calm her down by explaining that this is a large airport and new location, with a lot of activity.

Continue reading below

But if there’s one thing Maja does recognize about herself, it’s that something needs to change in her life — and stat. In a voice-over, Maja says that if she were to fall and slip, it would be a serious injury. One trip, one stumble… That’s how close I come to losing my mobility. Maja seeks out the assistance of Dr. Now but is still independent. She fears that if Maja doesn’t lose weight, she will have to rely on others to care for her.

Source: Instagram

Continue reading below

Maja, are you still here?

Maja was still adjusting to being a single woman when we last visited her. Maja was soon to follow Christian’s lead after a breakup. Maja, a 689-pound woman, has lost 100 pounds since her first weight loss. She then moved to Portland to rejoin her family.

Maja decided to leave Houston against Dr. Now’s will, confident she could achieve her weight loss goals. Maja also hosted a new episode My 600 Ib Life: Where Are They Now? Act Now Maja’s promise will be revealed. Followers of My 600-lb life You can track Maja’s social media progress. Maja used to live a private life. However, Maja has become more open about her personal experiences lately. Facebook This page Instagram account and even photos of her boyfriend.

Continue reading below

She Posted on Instagram last July, “Well. People are very nosey. Since January, I’m not with Christian anymore. There is someone else in my life. Thank you and have a great day!

Continue reading below

Maja seems to be happy, most pleasantly. Maja has taken Dr. Now’s advice seriously and is following his diet plan. She looks totally different and, despite her imperfections, says she will not give up.

She captioned An Instagram postI fail so many times that I fail again and again, fail for days on ends, week after weeks, month after month. Yet, I refuse to give up.

We are hopeful that she doesn’t have as many hip and leg problems as when she first arrived to Texas. She seems to be living the best possible life and is now able, we hope, to live her dream at the end of her journey.