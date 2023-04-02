He’s engaged to Love Island star, and expects his first child.

The STRICTLY Pro Neil Jones and Love Island Star Chyna Mils have engaged and are expecting their first baby together.

They have confirmed that Chyna, who is currently 13 weeks pregnant with their child, is due to give birth in autumn.

Neil and Chyna are engaged to have a child.

Neil and the bride were holidaying in Bali when Neil asked the question.

Chyna (24), said that it still does not feel real. Hello! She shared with her the news about her impending marriage, and birth of her baby girl.

Neil (40), proposed while on vacation in Bali with Chyna.

“I’d already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: ‘Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together,'” Neil told the publication.

Chyna stated that accepting his proposal took her some time because she wasn’t certain if it was true.

Chyna laughed and said, “At the beginning, I thought that he was making fun of me because we make jokes about each other all day.”

Chyna also shared the news on her social media with the caption: I feel like I’m dreaming 🤍.”

Love Island celebrities raced to greet the couple for their happy news.

“Congratulations ,” commented the show’s runner-up, Gemma Owen.

Deji Adeniyi added: “NO WAY! Bravo, sis!

Mollie Salmon added, “Congratulations to both of you, AHH So Excited!”

Neil and Chyna started their relationship in September 2022. Chyna caught Neil’s attention when she was a star on Love Island last summer.

He was said to have watched the ITV2 smash while riding on the Strictly Come Dancing tour coach.

Neil hinted at the serial nature of their romance by celebrating Chyna’s Birthday last November, just three months after they began dating.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday @chymills_ for the short time I’ve known you I have loved every moment, those LI boys losses are definitely my gain and I can’t wait for the world to see what you can do. I know you are having the greatest day because I organised it 😜😘 love you.”