Counting On: Jinger Vuolo Makes Shocking Confession About Men

Counting On star Jinger Vuolo has been busy promoting her new memoir, which has stirred up a lot of controversy surrounding the Duggar Family’s church and the Institute of Basic Life Principles’ strict beliefs. It looks like a lot of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids have strayed from their parents’ religion and are dabbling in less conservative lifestyles, and Jinger is no exception.

Jinger Vuolo Makes Surprising Confession

Jinger confessed in a surprising confession to her love for men during a recent interview. BlazeTV cast member of Counting On confessed to her while she was chatting, “I would feel guilty if I was attracted to a young man, who was Godly, who had good character, I would feel so guilty. And I would never talk to my sisters about it because I was like, ‘that’s almost sinful.’”

Obviously, Jinger Duggar is talking about when she was a teen and still living under Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s roof, before she marred her husband Jeremy Vuolo. But still, that’s definitely a disturbing thing to drill in to a teen’s head. Young adults shouldn’t be drawn to people who aren’t like them. Their hormones tell them otherwise.

Counting On – Do You Think The Duggar’s Church Has Done Damage To Their Kids

Is it possible to imagine being punished for your feelings of infatuation with a man you saw at the church? It would, certainly. A lot of Duggar Girl issues It comes down to the marriage of men. Of course, the accusations against Josh Duggar and what he did to them certainly didn’t help either.

Do you think it’s wrong to convince teenage girls they are sinning if they find a boy attractive before they are married? Their therapy bill? Please comment below with your views and stay tuned for new updates and news from Counting On.