Magnolia Ratings for ‘Fixer Upper’ by Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines will be returning to the “Fixer Upper” Fans turn out in large numbers all over the world.

The couple’s new series, “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” Their Magnolia Network drew over 4.5 million linear viewers during the six-part run of their Magnolia Network from Oct. 14 to Nov. 18. The show, which followed the Gaineses as they renovated a 100-year-old castle they purchased in their hometown of Waco, Texas, is the channel’s highest-rated series among adults 25-54 behind only “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” This is the second version of their beloved HGTV series.

It is counting from 2009, when Magnolia Network was DIY Network. This channel was owned by Discovery. Magnolia Network launched back in January under a joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery.

As Variety Previously reported “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” is also a hit on the streaming side, with both HBO Max and Discovery+ — which each streamed the show, in addition to the Magnolia app — seeing impressive viewer turnout for the latest Chip and Jo project.

The finale episode ranked among Magnolia Network’s top 15 episodes of all time in the 25-54 age range.

“Fixer Upper: The Castle” also ranked among the Top 10 cable shows in its time period with that demo, and tripled the year-ago DIY Network time slot average demo ratings.

The series was produced for Magnolia Network by the Gaineses’ own production company Blind Nil, one of multiple businesses within their larger Magnolia brand, which encompasses TV, streaming, ecommerce, retail, publishing and more.