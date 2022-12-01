GMA Anchor Post Goes Viral for His (Ex) Wife After Allie With A Co-Worker

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been praised for their on-screen chemistry since teaming up for the ABC morning show’s third hour in 2020. Their strong relationship seems to have spilled into their private lives, with the two co-anchors reportedly having a casual and low-key relationship. Although there are many questions regarding when their friendship became something more than professional, the general public began to look through them. GMA co-hosts’ previous social media activity, a post that Holmes penned in March 2020 in honor of his wedding anniversary has now gone viral.

Both T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were married to their mutually exclusive spouses — Marilee Fiebig and Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue , respectively — since 2010, before both couples reportedly separated in August 2022. Recent reports about their romance inspired many to revisit Holmes’ arguably sexy life. social media message in honor of Fiebig to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. This made the post go viral. You can see the original message here.

T.J. Holmes’ Decade Challenge is self-deprecating to a fault, and can certainly be viewed through a different lens after he and Marilee Fiebig reportedly split up amid his alleged months-long affair. One fan Tweet It seems that this marriage ended long before the recent events:

‘And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years’ He was so wanted for that wedding

Yet another Follow Twitter He suggested that his thoughts may not have been as effective as he expected. However, we now know that the message was far less positive than he thought.

It is one of the most unromantic speeches ever. You will be humiliated by unprovoked men

It Daily Mail reports that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been photographed together at a New York City bar and at each other’s apartments, and were seen on a weekend getaway in Upstate New York a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving. According to reports, the two appeared to be friends from childhood and have been spotted together at various New York City bars.

According to the site, their romance was sparked when they went together to London in June to report on Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. Page Six , however, reports that they’ve been a couple on the DL since March, when they trained together for the New York City Half Marathon. They have both tried to cover up their affairs, even after they were reported to have separated. This makes it difficult to determine when the affair began.

Amy Robach — who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 after Receive a live mammogram Good Morning America — began appearing on GMA3 with T.J. Holmes in 2020. The show had initially featured Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer as hosts. It was canceled Before it was redesigned. Harder news during the pandemic .