Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Everything you need to know about the Charizard Raid

THIS weekend there will be a special seven-star Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where players can catch a special Dragon Tera-type Charizard.

The Raid is not only special because of its challenging rating, but it is the only way players will be able to catch the Fire-type starter Pokémon.

1 This one is good for you, Flutter Mane.

The event will begin at midnight December 2, 2022If you are in the UK, they end at midnight December 5, 2022

This one will be repeated if you are absent. December 16, 2022, until midnight December 19,20222.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: What you need to know about the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid

It will mark the introduction of seven-star Tera Raids into Scarlett and Violet.

Raids include a Charizard that will possess the Dragon Tera type.

The main story and the Ace Academy Tournament post-game must be beaten at least once.

If you don’t know how to unlock the tournament, our post-game guide will fill you in on all the details.

The host will need to win and hold a five-star Raid until Jacq calls to let you know that you are eligible to participate in six star Raids.

It will be difficult to raid and will require Switch Online.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to beat the seven-star Charizard Raid

Firstly, if you haven’t already, it’s important to read our guide on how to take down difficult raids, as this will give you the base knowledge you need to take down this one.

It is important to keep in mind that the Charizard is a Dragon-type and is not weak to Dragon, Fairy, or Ice moves.

Also, consider the possible moves of Charizard.

Because they are often carrying moves that differ from what they normally type, they may have Fire-type moves like Fire Blast, Hurricane, and Flying-type movements such as Fire Blast.

Additionally, it will likely possess a Dragon-type move such as Outrage which makes other Dragon-types difficult to pick.

The Fairy-types are your top choice here. Attacking Physically will work slightly better than attacking Specially.

Sylveon and Gardevoir are good options, as is Flutter Mane, Gardevoir, or Gardevoir.

Clear Amulet could be an option. You can also carry powerful moves, such as Fake Tears and Nasty Plot.

As Charizard is a Special Attacker, and so the bulky Special Defence of these Pokémon will help a lot.

You could also use Scream Tail or Azumarill as support or a physical attacker.

Scream Tail has amazing Special bulk to work well as a support Pokémon.

Belly Drum offers a great option for doubling the power. Its other ability Thick Fat helps to protect against Charizard’s Fire-type attacks.

Play Rough, a Physical Attacker is the best move. There are also the standard support options like Helping Hand and Fake Tears.

If you choose the Thick Fat option to get Amnesia, then Helping Hand will increase your Special Defence.

Georgina Young, Ryan Woodrow and Ryan Woodrow wrote this article for the company GLHF.