Maggie’s fans are very concerned about the possibility of her departure

Marlyne as Maggie was a mainstay of “Chicago Med”, so it would be difficult for many fans to accept her departure. Fans will find it difficult to adjust if Marlyne Barrett is indeed leaving the show. @calhoun_monique It’s been said: “This will be a different show without Maggie. No one can manage the ED quite like her.”

Barrett hasn’t confirmed her exit from “One Chicago”, but with her recent cancer diagnosis and the character’s possible departure to pursue new opportunities, many fans are resigned that Barrett might leave, or take a break from future seasons.

One fan is so invested in Maggie that she wants her to get the job even though that would require “Chicago Med’ to substitute her with another character. “Maggie take the job. You may have friends and history there, but you need to leave. “Leave while you still have leverage,” was tweeted @1LadySky2BluBarrett’s Maggie performance has made a strong connection with the viewers.

Season 8’s finale on NBC on 24 May should reveal if Maggie truly is departing “Chicago Med”.