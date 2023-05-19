Does Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed play the violin in real life?

In episode 10 of Ted Lasso Season 3, Nathan Shelley played a piece of violin music that was so moving, but could actor Nick Mohammed actually play it?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Ted Lasso season 3, episode 10*

Throughout its three seasons, the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has allowed its various cast members to shine by bringing elements from their real lives to their characters with notable examples including Hannah Waddingham and her incredible singing ability and Leslie Higgins’s wife being played by actor Jeremy Swift’s real-life spouse.

Ted Lasso viewers were confused by episode 10 in season 3. They wondered if Nathan Shelley’s Nick Mohammed could play violin. The character had a heart-wrenching performance near the end.

Nate plays his childhood violin

Episode 10 of Ted Lasso season 3 was a crucial chapter in Nathan Shelley’s story as it was revealed that the Wonder Kid had left his position as West Ham manager.

With his girlfriend Jade heading off to Poland to visit family, Nate was left to do some much-needed soul-searching on his own, which eventually took him back to his parent’s house.

Nate, in a scene near the end of an episode, searches the house looking for mementos from his childhood. In the attic he discovers the violin that he played as a child.

Nate then proceeds to play a mournful rendition of Arvo Pärt’s Spiegel im Spiegel, which can be heard over an emotional speech as Rebecca stands up to Edwin Akufo and Rupert’s club-owning pals as the Richmond team watch Jamie Tartt make his England debut while wearing the number 24 shirt as a tribute to teammate Sam Obisanya.

The scene ends in an even more heart-wrenching conversation between Nate and his father, who explains that he’s always tried to push his son so hard because he’s been presented with opportunities he was never given when he was growing up himself and the two finally reconcile.

Nick Mohammed plays the violin?

Nick Mohammed really plays the violin at Ted Lasso.

Like his character, Nick Mohammed learned the violin while growing up and during his time at Durham University’s St Aidan’s College, he even performed as part of the orchestra.

Nick’s violin was the one he used to play the music.

Nick Mohammed shared some of the behind-the scenes details about his emotional moment on Twitter. He revealed that the music was played by his wife, Nick’s wife, while he played his violin.

Fans react emotionally to scene

It’s safe to say that fans were impressed with Nick Mohammed’s violin playing as well as the tear-jerking scene as a whole, with many taking to social media to offer their praise.

One fan on Twitter said: “I was trying to apply eye makeup in my hotel room this morning while watching! Darn show made me have to start over…. It was worth the tears! Great episode.”

While another added: “I was crying like a baby. One of the most beautiful sequences of the entire show, between Nate just completely breaking down and reverting back to his childhood love of playing music, Rebecca’s monologue, Sam and Jamie’s character development, just EVERYTHING!”

“When people play violin on shows, those of us who actually play the violin have to look away because it’s just so hard to watch.,” said this fan. “I watched you! I can’t tell if you were actually playing anything, but your form was perfect! I thought-either he actually plays or has a great coach.”

And finally, this fan commented: “I was on the verge of crying when I watched it, but you got me tearing up now with your tweet. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Thanks to all of you.”

Ted Lasso Season 3 continues every week on Apple TV+ The final episode will be broadcast on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

