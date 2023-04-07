Maggie and ‘Greys Anatomy’: What was Maggie thinking?

Kelly McCreary, half-sister and brilliant cardiac surgeon to Meredith Grey’s, Dr. Maggie Pierce is experiencing trouble in paradise Grey’s Anatomy.
Maggie Ndugu has been fighting with her husband Dr. Winston Ndugu for a while over how to work together and what their career goals are. Recently, however, things have changed. Maggie has been staying for extended periods at Amelia Shepherd’s house, and it is now a matter of no return.
Continue reading below
You can find out more information about the events below.
Was there a misunderstanding between Maggie and Winston
Maggie and Winston were married for ten years. Maggie being the head of cardiothoracic has caused some uneasy power dynamics.
Maggie is Winston’s boss and has overbeared.
Although this is Maggie’s side effect, it can cause marital problems.
Continue reading below
Winston suggests that Winston switch to cardiothoracic surgery and solves the problem. This may help to save their marriage, he believes.
Maggie said to him after that and it was clear they didn’t respect each other. Things began spiraling.
Do Maggie and Winston want to divorce?
Maggie told Winston that Winston was not respected for suggesting Winston sacrifice his career. Their relationship soured so much that they had to icing one another.
They keep fighting over the same issues, even when they speak to one another. Maggie’s inability and unwillingness to make amends and to see the world from Winston’s point of view, as well as vice versa has led to a bitter cold war.
Continue reading below
Maggie has been living in Amelia’s house since the episode, “Picking Yourself Up”. Maggie’s story about Maggie only makes matters worse. A journalist wrote in a medical journal that Maggie called the doctors and nurses who helped her during a procedure “assistants.”
Winston attempts to understand her, but she brushes her aside and says that she cannot apologize.
Maggie and Amelia both leave the workplace together at the conclusion of the episode.
Maggie’s Exit on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?
Maggie, like her half-sister on screen Maggie, will be leaving Grey’s Anatomy This season. Kelly McCreary will play Maggie in the series’ final episode on April 13.
In the following: Deadline Press ReleaseMcCreary stated, “After nine season, I’m saying goodbye Maggie Pierce, and her Grey Sloan families.”
She continued, “Playing Maggie Pierce was one of the greatest joys in my life.” And I am deeply grateful for each step on this journey. I am excited about this next chapter, and what the future holds.”
Grey’s Anatomy ABC airs Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on ABC