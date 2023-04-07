Maggie and ‘Greys Anatomy’: What was Maggie thinking?

Source: ABC

Kelly McCreary, half-sister and brilliant cardiac surgeon to Meredith Grey’s, Dr. Maggie Pierce is experiencing trouble in paradise Grey’s Anatomy. Maggie Ndugu has been fighting with her husband Dr. Winston Ndugu for a while over how to work together and what their career goals are. Recently, however, things have changed. Maggie has been staying for extended periods at Amelia Shepherd’s house, and it is now a matter of no return.

Was there a misunderstanding between Maggie and Winston

Source: ABC Grey’s Anatomy: Winston and Maggie

Maggie and Winston were married for ten years. Maggie being the head of cardiothoracic has caused some uneasy power dynamics. Maggie is Winston’s boss and has overbeared. Although this is Maggie’s side effect, it can cause marital problems.

Winston suggests that Winston switch to cardiothoracic surgery and solves the problem. This may help to save their marriage, he believes. Maggie said to him after that and it was clear they didn’t respect each other. Things began spiraling.

Do Maggie and Winston want to divorce?

Source: ABC Maggie and Winston argue.

Maggie told Winston that Winston was not respected for suggesting Winston sacrifice his career. Their relationship soured so much that they had to icing one another. They keep fighting over the same issues, even when they speak to one another. Maggie’s inability and unwillingness to make amends and to see the world from Winston’s point of view, as well as vice versa has led to a bitter cold war.

Maggie has been living in Amelia’s house since the episode, “Picking Yourself Up”. Maggie’s story about Maggie only makes matters worse. A journalist wrote in a medical journal that Maggie called the doctors and nurses who helped her during a procedure “assistants.” Winston attempts to understand her, but she brushes her aside and says that she cannot apologize. Maggie and Amelia both leave the workplace together at the conclusion of the episode.

Maggie’s Exit on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Source: Instagram Kelly McCreary’s goodbye post.