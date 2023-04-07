Ben Affleck appears to really want the Husband of The Year Award. That’s because he can’t stop gushing about his wife Jennifer Lopez in all of his interviews lately.

In reality, The Hollywood actor was even called Jennifer, the greatest performer in history. And no, he wasn’t kidding about it, either. Continue reading to learn everything.

Jennifer Lopez is Ben Affleck’s Widow

While on the Smartless podcast, the Hollywood actor made it no secret that he definitely wants to be on his wife’s good side. He also said that Jennifer’s two songs about him, “Dear Ben,” And “Dear Ben Part 2,” Two of his favorite songs are these. This is not a hoax.

Ben said also, “The songs that have been written about me have been written by the greatest performer in the history of the world, Jennifer Lopez. I don’t know if they are exactly about me, as maybe inspired by me because there are some negative things in there. She’s amazing.”

If that weren’t enough, Ben also admitted that he doesn’t feel inadequate at all when comparing Jennifer’s accomplishments to his own by saying, “I don’t feel bad about myself.”

Ben Affleck Knows All Of Jennifer Lopez’s Songs, Too

He continued, “I’m not low self-esteem, well I am, I’m fishing a little bit. No, the truth is it’s amazing, sometimes I completely forget, here’s this incredible actress and this incredible performer and then we’re sitting in the car and I’m humming along, as I will with the radio, and then a professional singer goes ahead and sings along and you kinda feel like ‘Well that’s embarrassing, maybe I should just zip it.’”

Ben said that he knew every Jennifer song and added that, “I do love her music and it’s brilliant and I know all of it, thank you.”

And that’s what you call a happy marriage, folks. It remains to be determined if Jennifer will award him the Husband of The Year Award.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com