Ex-EastEnders Star Ross Kemp shares his terrifying near death experience ahead of Sky’s new show

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Ross Kemp from EX–EASTENDERS has spoken out about his nearly-death experience.

Before the Sky premiere, the actor at 58 years old spoke about how he was blacked out underwater while diving.

Ross Kemp has opened up about his near-death experience

1

Ross Kemp shared his near death experience with the worldCredit to A+E Network

Ross recalled the moment he suffered from a “hypocapnia hit”, where you accidentally breathe in too much carbon dioxide during a dive.

The horror happened while he was looking for a wreck at Plymouth Sound.

The former EastEnders star told Mirror: “Literally, the black-out was for half a second. But that was enough for my lungs to feel as if they were on fire.

“You don’t realise that until you actually get out onto a boat. Then you realise your lungs are like lit up a Christmas tree.”

Ross Kemp becomes first man filmed swimming in Mary Rose wreckage
EastEnders legend Ross Kemp set to delight fans with return to BBC

Ross claimed that Ross was trying to unclog a pipe.

Recalling what hypocapnia felt like, he said: “It was a little bit of a spark and then I just blacked out.

“Removing the pipes felt like trying to get a tree stump out my back yard.

“But the C02 in my system clouded my judgement and I completely forgot that I was not at my home.”

Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter is the new star-studded show. It will air on Monday.

In this TV-first series, the action hero dives deep into Britain’s history and swims in the Mary Rose’s wreckage.

Latest News

Previous article
Maggie and ‘Greys Anatomy’: What was Maggie thinking?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact