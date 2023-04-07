Ex-EastEnders Star Ross Kemp shares his terrifying near death experience ahead of Sky’s new show

Ross Kemp from EX–EASTENDERS has spoken out about his nearly-death experience.

Before the Sky premiere, the actor at 58 years old spoke about how he was blacked out underwater while diving.

1 Ross Kemp shared his near death experience with the world Credit to A+E Network

Ross recalled the moment he suffered from a “hypocapnia hit”, where you accidentally breathe in too much carbon dioxide during a dive.

The horror happened while he was looking for a wreck at Plymouth Sound.

The former EastEnders star told Mirror: “Literally, the black-out was for half a second. But that was enough for my lungs to feel as if they were on fire.

“You don’t realise that until you actually get out onto a boat. Then you realise your lungs are like lit up a Christmas tree.”

Ross claimed that Ross was trying to unclog a pipe.

Recalling what hypocapnia felt like, he said: “It was a little bit of a spark and then I just blacked out.

“Removing the pipes felt like trying to get a tree stump out my back yard.

“But the C02 in my system clouded my judgement and I completely forgot that I was not at my home.”

Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter is the new star-studded show. It will air on Monday.

In this TV-first series, the action hero dives deep into Britain’s history and swims in the Mary Rose’s wreckage.