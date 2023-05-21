Madelyn’s net worth is higher than Outer Banks actors with salaries explored

It’s been a busy year for the actress as she climbs the ranks of stardom. We take a look at Madelyn Cline’s net worth compared to her Outer Banks cast, as well as how much she’s paid for the Netflix series.

In the last year, she has appeared everywhere. Madelyn Clline, who starred in Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery as well as made her Met Gala debut earlier this season, is definitely a rising actress.

She has also worked with Tommy Hilfiger and Versace. The Outer Banks actress is clearly in high demand.

Take a look below at the net worth of both her and her Outer Banks co-stars.

Madelyn Cline’s net worth explored

Some sources claim that her net worth is approximately $800,000. However, this was from the previous year. The most recent figure is $800,000. You can also find out more about the assessment process. from CAKnowledge puts Madelyn Cline’s net worth in 2023 closer to $3 million.

If that’s anything to go by, then she certainly has had a good year.

The less amount she would have earned was due to her work in Outer Banks as well as the smaller roles that she played on The Originals and Stranger Things. Madelyn is involved in more projects than ever in the past 12 months, and she now boasts 16.4 millions Instagram followers.

Having been part of the industry since she was a child working on TV commercials, the 25-year-old’s net worth has certainly been earned.

Outer Banks net worth

Madelyn is certainly the most famous of her Outer Banks cast, but that does mean the other stars of the Netflix show don’t have impressive net worths for themselves. Take a look at some of the other main characters.

Madelyn dated her co-star, Sarah Cameron for quite some time. Now, it’s just her character, Sarah Cameron, and Chase’s John B that are romantically connected.

Chase Stokes is best known for playing the role of Chase in the dramatic drama. reported Net worth of $1,500,000 in 2023

It’s clear that the 24-year-old is drawn to characters who love adventure. He’s best known for playing JJ in Outer Banks and also for playing young Sam in the Uncharted film.

Rudy Pankow is a You can estimate the cost by clicking here Net worth is $500,000, mostly due to his Netflix work.

Madison Bailey, who began her professional career only in 2015 has a net worth between $50,000 to $500,000.

She played Kiera Carrera in Outer Banks but has also done brand work for Fenty as well as being in CW’s Black Lightning.

All these stars of the show and still in the infancy of their career, so we wouldn’t be surprised if their net worths skyrocket just as Madelyn’s has.

What is the Outer Banks pay for Madelyn?

Currently, it’s reported Madelyn is paid $80,000 for each episode of season 3 However, this wasn’t always the case.

When the actress first joined the show, she wasn’t particularly well known and therefore wasn’t paid as much as she is now. Madelyn was paid $30,000 for each episode in series 1 of Outer Banks. This means she received $300,000.

The second series was ordered after the success of the original. At $40,000 per episode, the actress was slightly more paid.

However, it wasn’t until the third series of Outer Banks that Madelyn was able to negotiate a much higher pay. In fact she more than doubled the amount of money that she earned for Series 2. The star was reported to have earned $80,000 an episode. That’s $800,000. That’s a considerable amount more than the previous series, let alone the first!

With the fourth series of the hit show in the works, we’ll have to wait and see if the actress’ pay will go up once again.