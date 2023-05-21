Remake of All Songs in 2023

Like the original, the 2023 remake of White Men Can’t Jump is filled with music but which songs and artists feature in its toe-tapping soundtrack?

Music in films and TV shows can make or break a final product. Licensed songs or original scores can give a scene the perfect feeling.

For Hulu’s latest arrival, White Men Can’t Jump, that is incredibly important as the film looks to capture what made the original 1992 film so beloved.

Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes might not feature in 2023’s White Men Can’t Jump but the remake does pack in plenty of music but which songs feature in its soundtrack?

White Men Can’t Jump release date and plot preview

The 2023 remake of White Men Can’t Jump bounced onto Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The film, which stars Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow and other multi-platinum rappers, tells the tale of Kamal, an ambitious basketball player whose bright future was ruined.

His downward spiral is turned upside down when he meets Jeremy. A former football star whose career was halted due to persistent injuries, Jeremy’s own has been redeemed.

The pair, juggling their fragile relationships with constant financial pressures, internal conflicts, and other challenges, form an unlikely relationship and find that they may have more in shared than initially thought.

White Men Can’t Jump soundtrack

Like the original 1992 film, the White Men Can’t Jump Remake is jam-packed with music and the songs that feature in its toe-tapping soundtrack include:

Who wrote the score?

As well as the plethora of licensed songs that feature in 2023’s White Men Can’t Jump, the film also features an original score that is the work of composer Marcelo Zarvos.

Since more than two decades, the Brazilian musician has worked in film and television. He has composed and performed for many well-known films and shows.

Zarvos has composed scores for Big George Foreman and Emancipation, as well as Deep Water.

This is only a small part of the work he has done.

White Men Can’t Jump is available to stream now on Hulu You can also find out more about the following: Disney+ Internationally after release on May 19, 2023.