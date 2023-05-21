Pokémon Go fans go wild as Shadow Mewtwo comes to raids – and everything else this week

POKÉMON Go is introducing a new type of raids that fans are excited for.

The Rising Heroes season is coming to an end, and new Pokémon will soon be entering.

1 Shadow Mewtwo can be caught again. Credit: Niantic

The Go Battle League has added a new cup that will test players.

Here’s everything that’s happening in Pokémon Go from May 22 to May 28.

Shadow Raids is now in the game

The first Shadow Raids will enter Pokémon Go on Monday, May 22nd 2023

Shadow Mewtwo, the first raid target in this new type of raid that will appear on every gym where Team Rocket members have taken control.

Remote Raid Passes cannot be used to complete these five-star raids. Players will need to come together in person.

Shadow Raids may be harder than the typical five-star Raids. But a brand new item known as Shadow Gems could help you defeat them.

Rising Shadows is a new event that begins today, although details of this event remain secret.

Skorupi is the star of the show

This week’s Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, 23 May 2023From 6pm Local time

Skorupi, the pre-evolution of Drapion, is the target of this week’s spotlight hour.

As per usual, this is the time when you’ll find more spawns.

Any Pokémon evolved during this hour will also give you double XP, so hold off evolving until then

Catch Cup concludes the Rising Heroes Season at Go Battle League

Go Battle League changes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Once again, 9pm UK time

Battle League will retain the Master League (with an unlimited CP) for another week.

Catch Cup is the second cup of this week, with a CP cap of 1.5k.

Only Pokémon caught between May 24 and June 1 will be eligible, and mythicals are excluded.

Regigigas raids take over

On, Raid Hour takes place. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, The following is a list of the most recent and relevant articles. 6pm Local time

After Tapu Fini’s double bill in five-star raids, a new Pokémon gets its time to shine.

Regigigas is one of the game’s most powerful Pokémon and will be available in every single gym as part of five-star raids.

Mega Altaria is taking over Mega Pinsir’s Mega Raids role this week.

Georgina Young, on behalf GLHF.