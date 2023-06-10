Made In Chelsea star Olivia Bentley accused of huge photoshop fail in topless photo – can you see it?

MADE In Chelsea’s star Olivia Bentley has been accused of photoshopping her body in a new topless snap.

The 27-year-old TV favourite surprised fans with the post during a holiday in France with pals including co-star Miles Nazaire.

3 Made In Chelsea star Olivia Bentley posed with Miles Nazaire in France but fans said there was something unusual about the snap

3 Olivia’s photo sparked a flurry of comments Credit: Getty

She topped up her tan in the black and white pic alongside Miles, with the pair seen sprawled out on sun loungers on the beach.

Olivia scribbled over her nipples to avoid the photo being removed from Instagram, and she showed off her tiny waist and legs – but not everyone was convinced the snap was completely real.

Commenting on her post, one person remarked: “Biggest photoshop flop ever there.”

Another said: “Top of her left leg. It kinda looks pasted on there lol still hot af though.”

And A third said: “Looks ridiculous!”

However, others saw “no issue” with her second topless photo, after a previous one was deleted from the social media platform by regulators.

After Olivia captioned her post: “Still too much nudity for you @ instagram?” one of her followers replied: “Maybe swap swimming gear and see if there is still an issue.”

Another said: “You should’ve scribbled miles’ out as well just to make a point of the sexism built into the algorithm.”

And a third typed: “If I looked like liv I’d 100% be walking round naked everywhere!!!”

Meanwhile, Olivia and Miles have been at the centre of dating rumours and are currently on a dreamy getaway in France together with pals.

She teased that they were in fact dating when she captioned her previous post: “Fine. It’s official.”

However, Miles revealed her caption was a joke when he typed in the comments: “Lol legally joking.”

Olivia has been enjoying time with friends in France after splitting from her co-star boyfriend, Tristan Phipps, 24.