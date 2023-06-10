Jacqueline Jossa in a swimsuit of blue, while her husband Dan Osborne builds a water slide.

JACQUELINE Jossa, in her blue bathing suit in her garden while her husband Dan Osbourne built a water slide to entertain the children.

On social media, the former EastEnders actor is always updating her followers on what she’s doing.

2 Jacqueline Jossa enjoyed the summer sun in matching bathing suits with her daughter Credit: jacqueline Jossa instagram

2 Dan Osbourne, the husband of the Osbourne family, built a slide for their children in the backyard. Credit: Jacqueline Jossa instagram

Jacqueline (30) took to Instagram stories to display her curves while indulging in the sunshine in her large garden.

She is seen enjoying the sunshine with her 7-year-old daughter Ella who also wears matching swimwear. Her husband Dan Osborne installed a slide in their backyard for her children.

She smiled at the camera while wearing a pair oversized sunglasses in black.

She brushed her wet hair back, and arranged it in a low bun.

Jacqueline added a swimming pool inflatable to the garden in addition to the water slide.

Jacqueline has recently impressed fans once again by showing off her curves wearing a navy blue bikini and posing with a cute family picture.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to share some photos of her with husband Dan Osborne and their daughters Ella, eight, and Mia, four, all posing in her latest swimwear collection for In The Style.

In one snap the former EastEnders star looked incredible while posing in a navy two piece as Ella twinned in a matching swimsuit.

Another showed Jacqueline with the girls and former Towie star Dan, 31, as she posed up a storm in a black swimsuit.

Dan even got involved at one stage, slipping on a pair swim shorts to match his daughters’ style.

In the past, I have talked about former swimmers posing with swimwear.Lauren Branningactress Jac said: “They say self confidence is the best thing you can wear…. Good swimwear helps.

Lauren was snapped up by fast-fashion giant In The Style for a six-figure sum after leaving the jungle.

The following year, she released her clothing line and admitted that the TV show which had made her a multi-millionaire changed her life.