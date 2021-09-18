Love Island’s Chloe Burrows claims ITV bosses ‘pulled her up’ after foul-mouthed rant

Chloe Burrows has admitted that Love Island bosses had to tell her off for swearing.

According to the 25-year old beauty, producers intervened when she was getting ready for Toby Aromolaran’s date.

Chloe opened up during a Love Island Q&A when a fan asked if she’d been told off during her time in the villa.

Looking a bit embarrassed, Chloe confessed: “Um, probably! Oh no I did, I did, for swearing really badly.

“I think I was having a tantrum as well,” she went on. “I can’t remember… I think I was getting ready for my final date with Toby, and it was all just going wrong and I just started swearing, and they were like ‘Chloe don’t be naughty’.”







(Image: Chloe Burrows / YouTube)



The reality star revealed it wasn’t the first time either.

“I think I was pulled up in the beginning as well for swearing,” She admitted it.

Although she was annoyed, Chloe stated that she had no regrets about the time she spent on the show.

The blonde – who finished second with Toby behind winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court – said: “I actually don’t regret anything. I thought I was only me.







(Image: Chloe Burrows / YouTube)



“I did take a while to warm up but I feel like it takes you a while to settle in – it’s very surreal, it’s not a natural place.

“I don’t know how to explain it. It took me awhile to get used to the camera.

“Also you are with people you’ve never met in your life and you live with them and you are snogging them,” She added.







(Image: PA)



“I don’t regret anything, because yes, I was myself.”

Chloe recently revealed that she enjoyed her reality TV stint so much that she is looking for another one, this time on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

As she answered questions about Toby and her future plans, the star spoke out to Heat World in a YouTube chat.

Presenter and Kiss FM host Harriet Rose suggested I’m A Celebrity, asking: “What would be the dream for you both? Are you going into the jungle?”

“Oh I’d love to do the jungle!” Chloe exclaimed. “That would be fun!”

