Sandra Bullock is reportedly raising another child with her longtime boyfriend after getting engaged.

Tabloids love to speculate about Sandra Bullock’s relationship with long time boyfriend, Bryan Randall. The couple have been dating for approximately six years. They keep their relationship very private from the general public. According to one source, Randall and Bullock got married secretly. Here all the latest reports about Bullock’s marriage rumors as well as her yearning for another child. So let’s take a look.

Sandra Bullock Had A Ranch Wedding In Wyoming?

In January, OK! reported Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall had a quiet wedding at Bullock’s ranch in Wyoming. Bullock and Randall wanted the ceremony to be low key to avoid being too extravagant and flashy. “The newlyweds are over the moon to have made their romance official long at last,” An unnamed insider said that the claim was true.

The same source reported that Bullock and Randall’s ceremony only included a handful of close friends on the guest list, but that didn’t stop it from being special. The insider gushed that the wedding was “such a sweet, emotional day, and they both feel so incredibly blessed.”

Bullock and Randall Wed in California Secretly

However, OK!’s cover story a few weeks ago alleged Bullock and Randall actually got married in secret months ago. An insider close to the duo declared, “they quietly exchanged vows in the California countryside.” However, Bullock and Randall wanted to keep the ceremony from the public eye and only invited “their closest loved ones.”

Apparently, Bullock’s only demand for the wedding ceremony was that her kids be a part of the celebration. Other than family and close friends, Bullock and Randall wanted to “keep the news under wraps until there’s a special or suitable reason to announce it to the world.”

Sandra Bullock Ready To Adopt More Kids?

Shortly after its report of Bullock’s secret wedding, OK! OK! reported that Bullock was open to having more children. A source close to the Miss Congeniality actress leaked that having more kids wasn’t “something she’s talked to a whole bunch of people about.” Bullock’s “close family and friends are aware” of her desire to adopt another child.

The snitched revealed Bullock’s adoption process was set to take place sometime in 2022. Apparently, Bullock’s kids and boyfriend were also on board with the idea. The tabloid described Bullock’s two children as being “thrilled” at the thought of another sibling, while Randall “loves being a father” and supported Bullock completely.

