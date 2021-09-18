Weeks Before the Covid Out break in Wuhan or Before it was reveled to the world, China defector claims that he warned upfront on the Crisis

Weeks Before the Covid Out break in Wuhan or Before it was reveled to the world, China defector claims that he warned upfront on the Crisis
Activist Wei Jingsheng says he made the claims to US intelligence agencies in November 2019, weeks before China confirmed the outbreak to the World Health Organization.

The claims emerged in a book and a new documentary. 

A Chinese whistle-blower had claimed he warned the US about the spread of Covid in Wuhan six weeks before the outbreak was finally revealed.

Wei Jingsheng, an active activist, claims that he made the claims about the spread of Covid in Wuhan to the US intelligence agencies in November 2019. This was weeks before China confirmed it to the World Health Organization (WHO).

He tells how he heard about a mysterious virus during the World Military Games held in Wuhan in November 2019. The documentary is based on the book “What Happened in Wuhan.”

According to the defector, he attempted to alert officials about the seriousness and escalation of the situation in Wuhan, to which he was alerted by Beijing contacts.

He claimed that he had spoken to Dimon Liu, a Chinese human rights activist, and a politician.

The WHO declared the outbreak of international concern at the end of January 2020.

The former Chinese Communist Party insider made the revelations in a new Sky News Australia documentary called What Happened in Wuhan.

Although he wouldn’t name the politician he spoke with, he stated that the individual had connections to then-US President Donald Trump.

He said: “I’m not sure if this politician wants me to talk about him right here.

“But I want to say he is a high enough politician, high enough to be able to reach the President of the United States.”

He said the information was not taken seriously and added: “I felt that they weren’t as concerned as me, so I tried my best and provided more information.

Wei Jingsheng has defected from China.

“They may not believe there is (a) government of a country that would do something like that (cover up a virus).

“So I kept repeating myself to try to persuade them.”

The WHO first declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30 last year.

It was not until March 11 that the WHO declared Covid as being a pandemic.

The outbreak has killed over 4.5 million people worldwide and affected people and economies in more than 200 countries.

Sky News Australia will air the documentary “What Happened In Wuhan” on Monday. It is based upon a book by Sharri Markson.

The WHO continues to investigate the source of the outbreak.

