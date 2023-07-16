Cheaper booze and chocolate on the way after Kemi Badenoch inks huge £12trillion trade deal in New Zealand

BREXIT Britain has inked a £12 TRILLION trade deal which paves the way for cheaper booze and chocolate.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch signed the UK up to the CPTPP- the giant Indo pacific trade bloc – in New Zealand this morning.

1 Trade secretary Kemi Badenoch has signed Britain up to a historic deal in New Zealand Credit: Smoke Ltd

We were only able to join the booming trade alliance because we left the EU.

The UK will now be able to sell more whisky into the booming Asia market thanks to zero tariffs, while it also paves the way for Brits to get cheaper chocolate and tequila from Mexico.

Hailing the historic moment, Ms Badenoch said: “I’m delighted to be here in New Zealand to sign a deal that will be a big boost for British businesses and deliver billions of pounds in additional trade, as well as open up huge opportunities and unparalleled access to a market of over 500 million people.

“We are using our status as an independent trading nation to join an exciting, growing, forward-looking trade bloc, which will help grow the UK economy and build on the hundreds of thousands of jobs CPTPP-owned businesses already support up and down the country.”

The CPTPP covers Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan.

Ministers say the trading bloc is of huge economic importance to Britain because the countries in it are growing.

It is a rare piece of economic good news for the country.

Britain’s economy shrank by 0.1 per cent in May, gloomy figures out earlier this week revealed.

Inflation remains stubbornly high, and figures out later this week are expected to show it has only fallen slightly from the current rate of 8.7 per cent.