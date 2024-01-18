Love Island All Stars: Tom Clare drops major hint about his return to the show after talks

Love Island Star Tom Clare Hints at Return to the All Stars Villa

Love Island star Tom Clare has hinted to a fans that he is heading for the All Stars villa as a bombshell. Tom, 24, found fame in last year’s winter series of Love Island and he made it to the final with Samie Elishi.

Speculations on Tom Clare’s Return to Love Island

The couple split just a month later, insisting they wanted to ‘focus on their own careers’. Tom returned to his day job as a footballer for Macclesfield FC soon after his stint on the show, but now it appears he could be set to try his luck on Love Island again.

Tom Clare’s Cryptic Instagram Post

The sportsman has shared a topless mirror selfie on Instagram with the cryptic caption: “We back.” He has added a fist pump emoji for good measure and it has left fans wondering if it means he is going “back” to Love Island.

Rumors and Speculations Surrounding Tom Clare’s All Stars Villa Appearance

According to a report by the Daily Mail Online, Tom had been ‘in talks’ with All Stars bosses. If Tom does return to the villa, it will be a massive U-turn for him. Last summer, following his split with Samie, he declared he was “done” with Love Island.

Tom Clare’s Stance on Love Island Return

In an exclusive interview with Central Recorder last June, Tom said he would not consider a return to the show in the future. Tom told us: “No, It’s not for me that.” Reinforcing his point, he added: “Yeah it’s not for me.”

The Past and the Present: A Look Back at Tom Clare’s Love Island Journey

Tom and Samie confirmed their split in April last year, just one month after the winter Love Island final. A source at the time said: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere. The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

LOVE ISLAND PODCAST: Tom Coupled up with Samie Elishi

The couple split a month after leaving the villa, and Tom moved in with his co-star Casey O’Gorman and said he was putting his stint on the show behind him.