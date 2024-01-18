Love Island All Stars: Show legend teases fans with sunny holiday pics, sparking requests for reunion

Love Island fans beg Ovie Soko to enter the All Stars villa as a bombshell

Love Island fans are going crazy as they urge one of the show’s iconic stars to make a huge entrance in the All Stars villa. All eyes are on 2019 fan-favorite Ovie Soko, who has teased fans with a series of stunning holiday photos. Is he about to make a bombshell comeback in the villa?

Ovie Soko – The Iconic Love Island Legend

The 32-year-old professional basketball player shared a set of pictures on social media as the All Stars series began, including a photo of him lounging in the sun and another of him in what looked like a hotel lift. Fans have been speculating if Ovie might be heading to the Love Island villa in South Africa since this series kicked off.

Is Ovie Coming Back to Love Island?

Ovie’s Instagram post with the caption “Archive from life, just checking in and checking out,” has sent fans into a frenzy, hoping for his return. Fans are calling for him to enter the villa immediately, and some are even hoping for him to hit the villa as a bombshell.

Ovie’s Love Island Journey

Ovie made a late entrance into the 2019 series on Day 26 during Casa Amor and immediately became a beloved contestant. Famed for his iconic cry of “message!” every time an islander received a text, Ovie made his mark and coupled up with India Reynolds. The couple made it to the final, finishing in third place.

Ovie’s Life After Love Island

After his time on Love Island, Ovie continued his basketball career with the London Lions. However, he recently transitioned to basketball commentary and is now the British Basketball League’s new lead analyst. His commentary now airs on Sky Sports and the League’s YouTube channel.

His impact on Love Island fans was undeniable, and undoubtedly, he is remembered as one of the most beloved contestants. Fans are eagerly hoping for Ovie to make a triumphant comeback in the All Stars villa.

Ovie’s charisma and character made him a standout on the show and earned him a special place in viewers’ hearts. He made a dramatic entrance into Casa Amor, and fans are eager to see if he will make another dramatic entrance on All Stars.

Could Ovie’s sunny snaps be a sign of something more? Will he make a surprise return to Love Island and take fans by storm once again? Time will tell if Ovie Soko is about to make his much-anticipated return to the All Stars villa. Love Island fans are waiting with bated breath for Ovie’s big entrance, and the anticipation is only growing.