Update on the Listeria epidemic – An ice cream company is linked to infection after one person dies, and 22 are admitted in 10 states

A deadly listeria epidemic has been linked to an ice cream manufacturer after one person died, and 22 others were hospitalized in 10 states.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have linked the outbreak in Florida to an ice cream business in Sarasota.

One person has died and 22 have been admitted to hospital due to a listeria epidemic.

Federal agencies have warned Big Olaf Creamery to stop serving the products for a while, according to reports by The New York Times.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s report, people in 10 states have been sickened by the company’s ice-cream.

The illness claimed the death of one person in Illinois and one miscarriage in a Massachusetts woman.

Nearly all infected people are either residents of Florida or have traveled there.

12 people are living in Florida. Others live in New York and Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Map from the CDC.

The CDC is conducting interviews with the people affected as part of an investigation into the listeria epidemic.

14 out of 17 interviewees reported having eaten ice cream before they got sick.

According to The CDC websiteSixteen of them stated that they ate Big Olaf Creamery-brand ice cream or drank ice cream from locations that might have been supplied to Big Olaf Creamery.

The CDC Reports of the outbreakOn June 30, 2022

LISTERIA IS A FOODBORNE ORGANISM

Listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial disease that can be fatal in pregnant women, those over the age of 65, and people with compromised immune systems.

The most common causes are eating unpasteurized milk products and deli meats that have been improperly prepared.

Listeria infection can cause fatalities in healthy adults but is rare for newborns, unborn babies and those with weaker immune system. Mayo Clinic.

Listeria bacteria can withstand freezing temperatures, and even refrigeration.