Clarified Butter: What’s it all about? How to Make it at Home

Clarified butter can be made by heating butter until the milk solids and butter fat separate.

It has a higher smoke point than regular butter, making it great for sautéing or in sauces.

Clarified butter will keep fresh for six months when kept in an airtight container

Butter is a key ingredient in many dishes. It helps to add richness and flavor. It can be difficult to work with because of its milk solids, which are prone to burn.

Clarified butter is a better choice if you want to add butter flavor to a hot pan-fried dish.

Clarified butter can be made by separating the fats from the butter milk solids. The result is a transparent golden liquid that can be used in many different culinary applications. “Clarified butter has a higher smoke point than regular butter since the milk solids are not there to burn,”Venae Watts, butter-maker, says Minerva DairyOhio

Clarified butter is not suitable for vegans, she adds. “turn back into a solid at or just below room temperature.” That leaves you with a liquified butter that’s shelf-stable, can be used to sauté or fry at high temperatures, and that still packs all of the indulgent flavor found in standard butter.

How to make clarified butter





Clarified butter can only be made if you have a lot of focus and a steady hand.



Begin by melting 1 pound of unsalted butter. Clarified butter is made from clarified butter, which doesn’t contain any milk solids. A pound of regular butter will make 12 ounces. Watts claims to “melt the butter slowly in a saucepan”Over low heat

Let the butter heat until it bubbles. Watts claims that at this point you will see the butter bubble. “frothy solids”Then, lift the bowl to the top. To remove the froth, use a spoon or a skimmer to scrape it. Then pour the golden butterfat into an airtight container. The bottom of the saucepan will contain white milk solids that you can throw out.

How to store clarified butter

Clarified butter “is shelf-stable and does not require refrigeration,”Watts said. Clarified butter can be kept at room temperature or in the fridge for up to six month in an airtight container such as a jar.

Clarified butter can be reheated in the same manner as regular butter. Watts suggests that clarified butter be stored in the refrigerator. “bring it slowly to room temperature prior to use.”

Clarified butter vs. Ghee

Many foods can be used in this way “ghee”And “clarified butter”These terms are often used interchangeably but they don’t necessarily mean the same thing. Ghee is a type of clarified butter, which allows butter to cook with its milk solids longer than clarified butter.

Clarified butter requires that the butter fats be strained from the milk solids immediately after separation. Ghee is made from the butter fats and milk solids that are kept in contact for a long time to allow the milk solids get some toasted flavor and color.

After the milk solids have sunk to the bottom and started to brown you can ladle the butter fats out or strain them away. The butterfat left behind will retain some of the toastiness and intensity from the browned milk solids. Ghee is the perfect combination of clarified butter and brown butter.

Insider’s Takeaway

Clarified butter has higher smoke points than regular butter. This butter is more tolerant to heat and can provide a rich and intense buttery flavor in dishes such as soups, cream sauces, and seafood platters.

Clarified butter is made by heating unsalted, unsweetened butter over low heat to bubble and until the butter fats (which are the) become translucent. “clarified butter”Separate the milk solids from the clarified butter. After you have made clarified butter, you can keep it in the fridge or in the cabinet and use it up to six months later.