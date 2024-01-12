Lori Harvey’s Secret Reunion with Boyfriend Damson Idris Revealed – Fans Spot Crucial Clue!

Lori Harvey Sparks Rumors with Ex Damson Idris After Sharing Similar Vacation Pics

Lori Harvey’s fans have grown curious about whether she and her ex-boyfriend Damson Idris are truly splitsville. Speculation began to arise after both Lori and Damson uploaded photos of themselves on a tropical beach on Instagram around the same time.

Sparking Rumors: Lori and Damson Vacationing Together?

Within a day of each other, the former couple shared photo dumps on their Instagram timeline. One particular snap in Lori, 26, and Damson’s, 32, respective social media slide show caught fans’ eye.

Instagram Speculations

Noticing these details, fans called it out under Damson’s post, wondering if Lori and Damson are back together.

Calling It Quits

Lori and Damson broke up in November 2023 after a year of dating. The ex-couple told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement that, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication.”

Lori’s Love Life

Fans on social media seem to love the energy Lori brings to her dating life.

Back Together?

Neither Lori nor Damson have confirmed or denied if they have reconciled their relationship.