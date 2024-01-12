Discover the Top Filming Locations of Mean Girls 2024 and Uncover the Secrets Behind the Scenes!

“Mean Girls 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Filming Locations, Cast, and Release Date”

IN November 2023, Paramount Pictures dropped the trailer for the remake of the iconic 2004 film, Mean Girls, slated for a 2024 release date.

As fans prepare to ring in the new year with the new adaptation, many want to know where the movie was filmed this time around.

Mean Girls (2024) Filming Locations

Unlike the original Mean Girls which was filmed in Canada, the 2024 was filmed all around New Jersey.

The majority of the film was shot at Mater Dei Prep, a Catholic school that closed down in 2022 located in Middletown, New Jersey. Additionally, the movie was filmed in a private home in Woodbridge, a landfill in North Arlington, and at Saint Elizabeth University in Florham Park. The iconic Christmas talent show scene was filmed in Delbarton School during a two-day shoot, according to Patch.

Over the recent years, New Jersey has become a goldmine for filming locations because of Governor Phil Murphy’s initiative. His administration donated millions to Netflix, Paramount, and HBO, in efforts to bring in more film and TV production throughout New Jersey.

The Cast of Mean Girls 2024

While Mean Girls 2024 will see an array of new faces, many of the original cast members are set to make an appearance in the film. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are set to reprise their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall. The new cast will include:

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Reneé Rapp as Regina George

Avantika as Karen Shetty

Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard

Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘lmi’ike

Busy Philipps as Mrs. George

Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr

Ashley Park as Madame Park

Mahi Alam as Kevin Ganatra

Release Date

Mean Girls 2024 is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Early screenings of the new adaptation have been showing since January 10. While the Mean Girls 2024 film will pay tribute to the 2004 film, fans can expect this film is set to mirror the Broadway musical adaptation. The Broadway musical hit the Wilson Theatre in New York City in April 2018 and concluded in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While it was on Broadway, Reneé Rapp played Regina George. The show was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical in 2018.