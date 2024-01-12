My most embarrassing moment on a work Zoom call – I never believed what my camera caught!

The Most Embarrassing Zoom Call Moment: She Thought Her Camera Was Off!

A WOMAN was caught red-handed when she adjusted herself on a work Zoom call. She thought that her camera was off during the call but was mortified when she found out that may not be the case. Michelle, a content creator, shared the story with over 179,000 TikTok followers. “I may or may not have had the most embarrassing moment of my life but I will never know,” she said.

Caught on Zoom: The Embarrassing Moment

Michelle explained that her camera froze in the middle of a meeting and realized she was just a black box. She revealed that she recently got plastic surgery and happened to be wearing a bodysuit to hold herself in. She felt herself spilling out, so she stood up to adjust it: “I stand up and I go like this, I reach in to unpick the front,” she said, getting up and reaching her hand into the front of her jeans. As soon as she finished, however, she noticed people making faces.

The Uncomfortable Aftermath

“I saw a face change and I saw someone smile. My camera is on but it’s just showing me a black box and I had this moment like… maybe they can actually see me,” she said. Unfortunately for her, whether or not it happened for sure will forever remain a mystery. “I’ll never know, I can’t ask!” she said.

Audience Reactions and Next Steps

People took to the comments to share their thoughts on the incident. Many offered her advice for potential next steps: “I would resign, dye my hair, change my name, and move to Istanbul,” offered one viewer. Some felt that there were ways for her to find out if people saw or not. “Waits to be contacted by HR,” joked one commenter. A few thought that ignorance was bliss: “Maybe it’s just better not to know!” said another.