Loose Women accused of being 'hypocrites' by fans for discussion on sexist behaviour
By Brandon Pitt
Loose Women fans have accused them of being hypocritical in their discussion about sexist behaviour.

Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Sunetra Sarker and Frankie Bridge sat down to discuss “cyber-flashing” and sexist behaviour in Friday’s show.

Sunetra said: “There’s so many times where we’ve sat in rooms and allowed things to be said that we ordinarily wouldn’t allow to be said.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the men would call the men out and like Nadia said about if they could imagine that was their mum, or their wife, or their sister or their daughter then maybe they would speak up.



“I know as a woman we have all been in rooms where things have been said where we may have wanted to stand up and say something but we haven’t. And there’s a very fine area where you don’t know if it’s a joke or not.”

Nadia echoed her comments saying: “We’ve got to start being brave and supporting each other not to laugh, when actually we feel uncomfortable and embarrassed.”



But viewers at home fumed that the women were being hypocritical, as they have often made inappropriate jokes and innuendos towards men.

Many took to Twitter to vent their anger.

One fan tweeted out: “Surely your own sexist behaviour needs to be addressed before simply generalising that an entire male generation needs to be re-educated? Replay your sexist comments and smut when you had Joey Essex jumping into a pool! Everyone needs to be more considerate.”



“Is it not inappropriate for Loose Women to be talking about men making dodgy comments when they are full of innuendos themselves!” echoed another.

Someone else chimed in: “I’m really getting sick of this men are this and that. Women can be sexist and pervy too. Coleen for example acts up whenever she sees a man but people think it’s funny. If a man does that lock them up!”

“I hope we’re never going to see another scantily clad man on Loose Women ever again for them to ogle over and comment about inappropriately,” commented a fourth.

A fifth pointed out: “Just watching the piece on sexist behaviour. I am female and sometimes feel your attitude towards men is sexist and never addressed. One case is Colleen’s comments towards Jack Savoretti. This would not have been acceptable if it was male to female.”

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV

