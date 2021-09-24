Woman reveals secret to never paying full price at pop-up store Spirit Halloween

GETTING a new Halloween costume every single year can easily put a dent in your budget if you love to dress up.

This Halloween-aficionado teacher reveals that you don’t have to spend full price at Spirit Halloween.

If you love Halloween, then you probably know about Spirit Halloween.

This pop-up store typically opens in August and shuts down by November – but not before becoming a haven for spooky fans who love to dress up, entertain, and decorate their homes for Halloween.

A TikTok user named Definitely not Brooke shared that Spirit Halloween has always offered a 20% discount.

Simply search for the coupon on the website. It can be used to apply to one item each time you visit the store.

You can also use the coupon online.

A Halloween enthusiast shared with me that you can get 50% off if you shop the day after Halloween. You can even get 30% if you know someone who works there.

