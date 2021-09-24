Kourtney Kardashian shares post about ‘good sex’ as fans convinced she’s pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared a steamy post about “good sex” as the fans are convinced that she is supposedly pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby.

Kourtney, 42, seemed to be thinking about her boyfriend Travis, 45, in her Instagram Story.

5 Kourtney Kardashian asked about ‘good sex’ on social media

5 Travis Barker had his hand on Kourtney Kardashian’s belly

In the snap, the black and white image was of a stunning woman dressed up in lingerie and thigh-high stockings.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote: “Is good sex mental?”

The link on social media sent her followers to her Poosh website.

On the site, the essay offered tips to readers on how a “relaxed stage of the body and mind” can be more “receptive to pleasure.”

KYLIE’S BABY NEWS

After Kylie Jenner, 24, revealed to the whole world that she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, 30, their family and friends responded to the baby news.

The Poosh founder wrote: “Crying, this is so beautiful – my blessed angel sister.”

The drummer reacted with the praying hands and heart emojis.

Fans saw the comments and encouraged the lovebirds to have another child.

One person wrote: “Kourtney and you next, please!”

Another fan chimed in, “You and your Travis are next at this point.”

The pair have been inseparable since back in February.

Back in August, Kourtney further fueled baby rumors by documenting herself receiving a delivery from Buy Buy Baby.

She also previously shared a post about gaining weight “not because of food,” has been wearing loose clothes, given up eating meat and fish, and stopped drinking alcohol.

‘I’M A HUGE FAN’

Then in September, the E! star set tongues wagging at the MTV Video Music Awards when she and Megan Fox, 35, referred to their boyfriends Travis and Machine Gun Kelly as their “future baby daddies”.

During the VMAs, the two stunners took to the stage to introduce Travis and his good friend MGK’s new song together, A Girl Like You.

The Transformers star grabbed the mic to tease the upcoming act: “I’m a huge fan of this next performer. I’ve watched him grow and not just as an artist but also as a person.”

Kourtney added: “I’m a fan too and I think his drummer is super hot.”.

Megan continued: “New York, I need you to get loud for our future baby daddies.”

Travis shares Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with his ex Shanna Moakler, 46.

Kourtney and her former partner Scott Disick, 37, are the parents to three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

5 Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian took the stage at the MTV VMAs Image Credits: MTV

5 Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian posed with their kids

5 Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox locked lips with their boyfriends /Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox make out with boyfriends Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly in steamy video