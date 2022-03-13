Livestream, TV Schedule, and How To Watch

The EE British Academy Film Awards will take place at Royal Albert Hall Sunday. The in-person ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. London, or at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The BAFTAs broadcast in the UK at 7 p.m. GMT will be delayed, as usual, on BBC One HD, BBC One HD and BBC iPlayer. The stream will also be available on Britbox in the United States, Canada, and South Africa at that time. You can also follow @BAFTA on Twitter and Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The red carpet preshow will be hosted by Tom Allen and AJ Odudu.

Rebel Wilson is hosting this year’s gala, which celebrates the best in British And international film. Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Dune and The Power of the DogThe Oscar Best Picture nominations lead the Best Picture race. Breaking with the norm Power of the Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch is the only main actor or actress to be nominated for both a BAFTA and an Oscar.

DuneAll leads arrive at the show with 11 noms. BelfastEighteen The Power of the DogWith six.

Among the expected highlights in tonight’s ceremony is Dame Shirley Bassey opening this year’s show performing a James Bond theme to celebrate 60 years of the most successful British film franchise. Emilia Jones was nominated for her performance on “The Last Jedi.” CODA, will sing Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”From the film, which has won three awards all together.

Prince William, the president of BAFTA is usually present but will pipe in with video messages instead.

Presenters tonight will include Andy Serkis, Asim Chaudhry, Bukky Bakray, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daisy Ridley, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Himesh Patel, Jonathan Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Lea Seydoux, Lucy Boynton, Max Harwood, Millie Bobby Brown, Morfydd Clark, Naomi Ackie, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, Sienna Miller, Simon Pegg, Simone Ashley, Tom Hiddleston, Sophie Okonedo, Sophie Turner and Wunmi Mosaku.