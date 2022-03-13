Drake debuts braided hairstyle in new photos

“Baby, I like your style!”

Friday, March 11 Drake Two selfies he shared on his Instagram Story showcased his latest bold hairstyle.

The first image he shared online shows the following: “Hold On, We’re Going Home”35-year-old rapper can be seen taking a quick selfie with his head angled down in a mirror to show off his braided hairstyle.

Drake even provided a close up of his freshly braided hair in his second selfie. This was a candid that he was posing for his camera. A black sweater can be seen on Drake, as well as a chain that is diamond-encrusted and a pendant that reads “Certified Lover Boy,” which is the title of his latest record.

Drake’s January 2021 hairstyle, which resembled a heart, was an instant hit. It was to coincide with the release of “The Future Is Now.” Certified Lover Boy in September.