What is the Wordle Answer #267 for today?

Warning: There are spoilers ahead

It is hard to imagine what we did with our first five minutes of mornings before Wordle entered our lives last October.

Although they have received mixed criticisms for being Too simple, too complicated, too American or too BritishThe viral puzzle game has become an integral part of our lives. It’s addictive, especially when there are more wins.

Wordle’s rules are very simple. There are six chances to guess a five-letter random word.

If the square turns green it means that you have correctly placed the letter.

A yellow square indicates that you have correctly guessed the correct letter but it is not in the correct location.

It’s wrong if it has a grey square.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: You need to focus.

Sign upGet our weekly Indy100 newsletter for free

Today’s answer is “FOCUS“, at or around the centre of activity or interest.

You didn’t know today’s word. Then don’t worry. There is always tomorrow.

The Independent is proud to have a long history of fighting for the rights and needs of the most vulnerable. We launched our Refugees Welcome campaign in 2015 during the conflict in Syria. As we renew our campaign, and launch this petition to address the Ukrainian crisis, we call on the government for more help.

For more information about the Refugees Welcome campaign, click here Click here.



Sign the petition Click here.



Donate if you are interested Click hereFor our GoFundMe page.