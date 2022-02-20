Livestream, Schedule, How To Watch

Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics wraps up Sunday with the Closing Ceremony, which will air live from Beijing National Stadium on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app beginning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT. NBC and Peacock will rebroadcast the finale gala in an “enhanced primetime presentation” beginning Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

NBC’s figure skating commentators Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir — who were plenty busy during the controversial women’s figure skating competition — will host coverage on NBC and Peacock, with the broadcast also streaming on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication. Andrea Joyce and NBC News’ Sam Brock and Anne Thompson will serve as on-site reporters.

Sunday’s primetime coverage on NBC and Peacock will be led by Mike Tirico and kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with “Olympic Gold,” a look back a the Games’ most memorable moments.

Gannon, Lipinski and Weir have hosted the past three Closing Ceremony events for NBC, though they will do this one from NBC Sports headquarters in Connecticut, where the Comcast-owned network has presented the majority of its coverage of the competition because of pandemic travel restrictions.

The former Team USA Olympians were center stage this week for their work calling Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s short program during the women’s singles event; Valieva, age 15 and the favorite coming in, was under a cloud of controversy after a positive drug test that became the biggest story of the Games. She eventually fell in her free skate later in the competition and ended up fourth.

Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor, who won a silver and a bronze medal in the bobsled competition to become the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Games history, was voted by her fellow teammates to be the flag-bearer for Sunday’s closing ceremony, which will begin at 8 p.m. local time in China’s capital city. Meyers Taylor was voted to carry the flag for the Opening Ceremony to kick off the Games on February 4 but had to back out after testing positive for Covid when she arrived in Beijing and was forced into quarantine.