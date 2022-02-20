The Net Worth Of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, And Taylor Lautner In 2022

Before starring in The Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner had no idea how successful the films would be. The first film had a modest production budget of just $37 million and went on to earn over $393 million—and become a worldwide phenomenon. The following films in the franchise continued to smash box office records and change the lives and careers of its stars. Stewart, Pattinson, and Lautner all earned a wicked amount of money during the Twilight and have gone on to secure many more memorable roles. All these years later, though, we still wonder whose net worth is the highest now: Kristen Stewart’s, Robert Pattinson’s, or Taylor Lautner’s?

Taylor Lautner’s Net Worth

(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Lautner, who was born in 1992, started acting and getting into karate when he was just a child. As he got older, he also became involved in dance and other sports. Despite all of his interests and skills (he earned his black belt and won karate championships), he ultimately chose to focus on his acting career.

Though he is best known for his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, Lautner has appeared in many movies and TV shows over the year. Before Twilight fame, he starred in movies like Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D and Cheaper by the Dozen 2. And more recently, he has appeared in Scream Queens and Netflix’s The Ridiculous 6 and Home Team.

In 2010, at the height of his Twilight success, Lautner was the highest-paid teenage actor in Hollywood. Today, he has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Kristen Stewart’s Net Worth

(Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for BFI)

Stewart was born in 1990, to TV producer and stage manager John Stewart and script supervisor and director Jules Mann-Stewart. While she didn’t always dream of going into acting, she got her start in the industry when she was just eight years old. Her first major roles were playing Jodie Foster’s daughter in Panic Room and starring in Catch That Kid in 2004.

Of course, she went on to land the role of Isabella “Bella” Swan in The Twilight Saga and became an overnight superstar—and tabloid target thanks to her relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson.

After Twilight, Stewart began to focus on independent films, as well as work behind the camera, as she directed Come Swim in 2017. Her recent roles include Sabina Wilson in Charlie’s Angels, Norah Price in Underwater, and Princess Diana in Spencer, the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

For the two parts of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn alone, Stewart received $25 million, as well as 7.5% of the earnings. All of this and more have led her to have an estimated net worth of $70 million.

Robert Pattinson’s Net Worth

(Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

In 1986, Pattinson was born to vintage car dealer Richard Pattinson and modeling agency booker Clare Pattinson. Since he was shy, his father urged him to become part of the Barnes Theatre Company, leading to roles in plays like Guys and Dolls, Macbeth, and Tess of the d’Urbervilles.

His first notable movie role came with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, in which he played Cedric Diggory. Soon after, he was cast as Edward Cullen in Twilight. Other films Pattinson has appeared in include Remember Me, Water for Elephants, Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet, and The Batman.

In addition to acting, Pattinson modeled between the ages of 12 and 16. He is also a talented musician and can sing, play the piano, play the guitar, and write music. He used to perform his songs at open mic nights and is even featured on the Twilight soundtrack. Overall, his work has led to him having an estimated net worth of $100 million.