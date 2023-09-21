Little People’s Matt Roloff shows off major addition to his $4M farm after being snubbed by son Zach

MATT Roloff has shown off a huge new feature of his farm for pumpkin season.

The Little People, Big World star posted a teaser video on Instagram showing what to expect.

5 Matt Roloff showed off some new features at his farm for this year’s pumpkin festival

5 One huge addition was a bunny barn, with little rabbits set up in a large shaded space /rolofffarms

In the post on Roloff Farm’s account, Matt, 61, showed off some of the features arranged for this year’s annual pumpkin festival.

The video showed various sights and activities at the 106-acre $4million farm, with the festival to take place in October.

Earlier this week, the TLC star announced some new additions to the farm, including a trike track, a bunny barn, and a coffee house.

The new clip revealed the promised bunny barn, with four little rabbits housed in a generous enclosure.

The fluffy bunnies sniffed happily at the fresh hay spread out for them, and had sheltered hutches as well as toys in the open roaming space.

Matt captioned the clip: “Roloff Farms 2023 Pt 1. Like and comment “pumpkin” for part 2.”

As well as plenty of pumpkin emojis in the comment section, other fans praised the look of the festival so far.

One person said: “It looks fantastic! What a great place to take pictures of the family.”

“So beautiful,” agreed a second social media user.

ZACH’S SNUB

Despite the sweet new addition, fans expressed their anger after Matt announced a big loss for the farm earlier this month amid his tension with son Zach, 33.

On Instagram, the farm’s account shared: “We have decided that private tours will not be offered this year. But good news!

“You get to see so much of the farm on our wagon tours, and you’ll have a high chance of meeting Matt or Amy during the day at our pumpkin festival.”

One fan asked: “Is Zach giving tours this year?”

The account replied: “No but other family members are.”

In response, one critic slammed: “Not the same without Zach doing tours!”

Another stated: “If Zach’s not there I’m not going.”

FAMILY FEUD

Matt is engaged to Caryn Chandler, whose son Connor divulged some Roloff secrets to The U.S. Sun, suggesting that Zach and his wife Tori Roloff, 31, will not return to the show.

Connor revealed that the couple rarely visit Matt’s 106-acre Roloff farm.

Asked how often they come to visit, Connor exclusively told The U.S. Sun: “Based off what I know, maybe twice a year. You know, they moved, obviously, they moved away and just with all the indifferences, they’re kind of doing their own thing.”

He then added: “I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue and they just want to do their own thing.

“I do believe no matter whether there’s a continuance or not, Zach and Tori probably will not be seen on the next season.”

5 Fans claimed that the glimpse of the October festival looked ‘beautiful’ /rolofffarms

5 Matt’s son Zach snubbed the festival, declining to give tours with his family Credit: Refer to Caption