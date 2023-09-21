MANY people tend to rely on their mobile phones while travelling.

The devices can help you out with where you need to go but can you take them in hand luggage on a plane?

1 Yes, you can take your phone on the plane Credit: Getty

Can mobile phones go in hand luggage?

The short answer is, yes, you can take mobile phones in hand luggage.

However, when taking your devices abroad, a little-known fact that many holidaymakers are unaware of, is that you need to ensure that they are charged.

Airport security staff may ask you to turn on any electronic or battery-powered devices to demonstrate their that they work and what they do.

If you are unable to do so, you will not be able to take your device with you.

This also applies to laptops, tablets and e-books also.

Overall, if your phone is charged you can put it in your hand luggage.

Can phone chargers go in hand luggage?

Again, yes, you can take a regular phone charger in your carry on luggage.

There are no restrictions around regular phone chargers when flying that you need to be aware of – and they are not on the list of prohibited items.

However, if you’re hoping to take a power bank on your travels – then you may just be disappointed.

Due to a power bank containing lithium batteries and the risk of these setting on fire – they are not allowed to be checked in with your hand luggage.

It’s also important to know that if you are travelling with a power pack portable charger – it needs to go in your hand luggage.

You need to make sure that the battery doesn’t exceed 100 watt-hour.

You don’t even need to remove chargers from your bag when going through airport security – so they can fit anywhere in your hand luggage.

Can I charge my phone on a plane?

You may be surprised to find out that, yes, you can in fact charge your phone on a plane.

Some planes offer in-seat power that works with a standard AC power adapter.

In some cases, DC power adapters are used in planes – similar to the circular cigarette lighter power adapters found in vehicles

However, some airlines will offer power outlets or USB ports in the seats.

It is useful to take a portable charger along with you, or you can charge your preferred devices at charging points provided in the terminals.

Can I use my phone on a plane?

Until just a few years ago, passengers were asked to keep their mobile phone switched off during a flight.

However, this has now changed and you now need to put your device on airplane mode, but you can still use it.

This means that passengers are free to play games, read e-books and listen to music – provided that the cellular connection of the device isn’t being used.

It’s also important to be considerate of other plane passengers while using your phone.

It is better to use some headphones instead of blasting sound out from your device which may disturbs your neighbours.