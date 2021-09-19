Little People’s Amy Roloff shares first photo with husband & ‘best friend’ Chris Marek after fairytale wedding at farm

LITTLE People, Big World’s Amy Roloff shared her first photo with her husband and “best friend” Chris Marek after their fairytale wedding at the farm.

Amy, 56, celebrated her fifth “dating anniversary” with Chris, 59, on Instagram.

The Little People, Big World stars are cuddled together while sitting on a wooden bench.

They shared smiles and seemed happy together.

Amy wrote: “Today marks five years of knowing & dating each other.”

The reality star mentioned that their anniversary was “worthy of a celebration and acknowledgment, and a continuation “to date.”

Amy was “thrilled” that she and her “best friend” were “on this journey together.”

Among the hashtags, she included in the caption was: #5yearsdating, #3weeksmarried, and #mybestfriend.

WHERE WAS MAT?

While the newlyweds were tying the knot, Amy’s ex-husband Matt, 59, revealed where he and his girlfriend Caryn were.

In an Instagram post, Matt filmed the animals – the bucks and calves – that were spotted nearby “the newly constructed amazing home” of his friends Keith and Robin.

The TLC star can be heard saying: “Hello friends! Come on over and say hi!”

In the caption of the video, Matt mentioned he had “dropped off the keys to the farm in Chris’s hands.”

After driving away for about 90 minutes, the TV star and his partner had an “up close and personal wildlife adventure on the Oregon coast.”

In the comments section, Caryn said: “The Elk were a fun bonus on our Coast getaway.”

Caryn added: “Congrats to the newlyweds!”

‘BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER?’

Recently, Amy Roloff’s daughter Molly, 28, made a rare appearance in a wedding photo with her mother and brother Jacob.

Amy took to Instagram to share a selfie with her only daughter.

Molly was softly smiling in the sweet picture while Amy grinds big.

Amy and Molly celebrate their birthdays on September 17.

Amy celebrated her daughter’s birthday in the caption of the post and wrote: “My best birthday present ever. Happy Birthday Molly Jo.

“I’m honored and so proud to be your mom and we share a birthday together. Woohoo. Love you so much.”

In another snap, Isabel, 25, and Jacob, 24, sat on a bench with Amy at her recent wedding as Molly stood behind them and smiled.

Molly is known for her quiet presence, despite being on TLC’s show with many Roloffs.

Molly, despite keeping a low profile, seemed to have kept close relationships with her family.

In addition to Molly and Jacob, Amy shares twin sons Jeremy and Zach, 31, with her ex Matt.

Isabel gave an exclusive peek at her mother-in law’s wedding, helping with the preparations.

