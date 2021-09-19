US spy satellites ‘could be targeted with giant high-powered LASERS on boats’

US intelligence satellites could be targeted with giant high-powered LASERS fired from the sea, officials have claimed.

Leading military personnel believe that new technology, developed by foreign adversaries, could potentially blind sensors and wipe out the country’s spying capabilities.

5 US officials are bracing themselves for future laser attacks on satellites Credit: Getty – Contributor

5 Lt. Gen. John Shaw, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command, says there is now a ‘space warfighting doctrine’ Credit: United States Space Force

Speaking at 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, suggested that space could become the new international battle ground in the years to come.

It’s because satellites provide communications, navigation, and intelligence to any nation’s war machine, so knocking them out would seriously disrupt – and even render useless – much of its equipment

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said in a keynote speech at the symposium.

“It is impossible to overstate the importance of space-based systems to national security,”

At the event, Lt. Gen. John Shaw, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command, claims that this new information has prompted a timely debate at Space Command– suggesting that there has now been a “space warfighting doctrine.”

He added that that if an attack was to occur, therefore, then “the appropriate measures can be taken.”

Space News claims that just one of many scenarios registered by military leaders that could lead to escalated conflict.

It comes as rival nations, such as Russia and China, are reportedly ramping up their development of anti-satellite weapons.

Speaking with the Telegraph in July UK, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said Moscow and Beijing are engaging in “dangerous activity” – such as flying satellites within “close proximity” of others – on a daily basis.

Sir Mike said “reckless” behaviour from the two nations was seen “several times a year”.

He said Russia has deployed satellites that “we would describe as having the characteristic of a weapon and they practised a manoeuvre, that we would say, could only have been done to deliberately destroy another satellite”.

And China has continued to “develop anti-satellite technology, and that’s everything from missiles that directly target satellites, to laser dazzle weapons, to electronic jamming to physically ramming other satellites”.

China has tested out the dangerous stunts against “their own redundant satellites” and proved successful, Sir Mike told The Telegraph.

5 Russia has previously tested systems which can destroy incoming missiles in near-space Credit: Ministry of Defence

5 Sailors stand on the deck of China’s new Type 055 guide missile destroyer Credit: AFP

Sir Mike warned: “A future conflict may not start in space, but I’m in no doubt that it will come very quickly to space, and it may well be won or lost in space.

“If we don’t think, and prepare for that today, then we won’t be ready when the time comes.”

CHINA’S GIANT LASER WEAPONS

China has been working on laser weapons since the 1960s, according to a 2017 report.

According to the International Assessment and Strategy Center, China may even be able to develop a space-based laser in a decade.

Experts have warned about China’s giant laser weapons that could cripple American satellites and blind the US fleet in the event of a war.

Multiple Pentagon and intelligence reports warned of the possibility of these weapons. However, some sources say they are already in use.

Back in 2019, Amazon’s Prime’s “China vs USA: Empires at War” series said an existing weapons system could knock out American warships navigation systems and communications, leaving them practically useless.

The series revealed: “The Chinese army has developed a system to blind the Americans. This is not science fiction, but a technology already in use.”

A Pentagon report, cited by Global News, appeared to cement the fears.

The news outlet said the US Department of Defense warned the development of anti-satellite laser weapons by China and Russia was one of the key drivers for Trump’s new Space Force.

The report said: “China and Russia, our strategic competitors, are explicitly pursuing space war-fighting capabilities to neutralize US space capabilities during a time of conflict.”

A future conflict may not start in space, but I’m in no doubt that it will come very quickly to space, and it may well be won or lost in space. Sir Mike Wigston

The report said both countries were developing energy weapons technologies to disable satellites, citing national intelligence director Dan Coats’ May 2017 worldwide threat assessment statement.

Wan Xiangsui of the People’s Liberation Army said that satellites are used by the US to manage their entire communication network. This is a weakness.

“This dependence reminds me of the Greek legend Achilles who was invulnerable, except his heel. And satellites will be America’s Achilles heel.”

And back in April, China unveiled their new deadly destroyer warship that can shoot down ballistic nuke missiles and satellites.

The Type 055 is the second-most powerful destroyer in the world, after the Zumwalt-class US Navy.

The Type 055 measures around 180m in length and 22m wide. It has 112 vertical missile cells that can launch a variety of surface-to air missiles, antiship missiles, and land-attack missiles.

It can also deploy projectiles to intercept any incoming attacks thanks to its dual band radar system.

China can prepare for all angles of attack by rigging it with a helicopter deck, stern hangar and a stern dock that can accommodate up to two helicopters.

RUSSIA TARGETS SATELLITES

Meanwhile, test footage had previously revealed Russia’s terrifying new S-500 Prometheus system which it claims can destroy incoming hypersonic missiles in near-space.

A separate video was released this month as the Kremlin announced a “successful” test of one it’s deadly prototypes.

The S-500 is a surface-to-air defence system that can bring down enemy planes and missiles to a maximum altitude of 125miles.

It can bring ballistic missiles, and possibly even low orbit satellites within its range.

The new 77N6-N missile can reportedly hit a target travelling at over 11,000mph – or three miles a second – while being guided by an advanced radar tracking system in a second vehicle on the ground.

Major General Babakov, commander of Russian missile defence troops, boasted: “The S-500 air defence system is capable of destroying hypersonic weapons of all modifications, including in near-space, in addition to aerodynamic and ballistic targets, which makes it possible to say with confidence that this system is unique.”

And last year, Russia tested a terrifying new 9,000mph “star wars” ballistic missile capable of destroying US satellites in space.

According to the Kremlin the rocket was launched at the Sary-Shagan test station in Kazakhstan. It destroyed a mock target.

Footage released by Putin’s Defence Ministry showed the weapon – “designed to protect against air and space attacks” – taking off in a ball of flames.

At the time, Commander of the United States Space Command John Raymond said Russia’s extraterrestrial interceptor missiles pose a challenge to US interests in space.

5 Russia ‘successfully’ launched a new missile earlier this month Credit: East2West

Russia unleashes new top-secret ‘satellite killer’ missile that can blast Western targets in space