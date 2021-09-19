William & Kate ‘have no control over Harry & Meghan’ as Philip will to be sealed for 90 YEARS

MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY WARNED ‘PEOPLE WILL GET BORED OF THEM’ AFTER THEY SIGN NETFLIX DEALS WITHOUT DELIVERING

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have forged a number of lucrative deals since stepping down from royal life, including multimillion-dollar partnerships with Netflix, Spotify and Apple.

But more than a year on from joining forces with Netflix, the couple have only announced two major productions – Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ about the Invictus Games and Meghan’s animated children’s show ‘Pearl’.

They’ve also still only released one 34-minute podcast in their nine months with the platform – despite promising much more.

And Royal historian Hugo Vickers says he believes people will get “bored” of the kind of “touchy-feely” content the Sussexes have made so far.

He told the Express: “I’m of the sort of generation that finds all this touchy-feely stuff rather unattractive, and I don’t really understand it and I don’t go for it either.

“So, I wonder, what have they got to say, will their message get any better as time goes on?

“Or will it just be more of the same? And people will get bored with them, won’t they?

“That’s what I think will happen.”