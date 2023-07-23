Little-known iPhone ‘double finger’ trick lets you move dozens of apps at once – and ‘swipe hack’ makes it even faster

APPLE fans might have missed two of the iPhone’s best tricks for moving apps around.

Shifting apps on the Home Screen is essential to keeping it tidy.

But it’s not exactly obvious how to get it done in the most efficient way.

Many iPhone owners will know that you can hold down on an app to make it wiggle, and then drag it to a new location on the Home Screen.

And it’s no secret that dropping an app on top of another will create a folder – with the option to place even more inside.

However, many Apple fans don’t realize that you can actually move multiple apps at once.

The trick is to use two fingers to get the job done.

First, hold your finger on an app to make it wiggle, then start dragging it around.

Now – and while still holding the first app – use a second finger to tap on another app.

This will create a stack of apps under your first finger.

You can then add more apps to this floating stack using your second finger.

And once you’ve got them all piled up, you can drop them in a folder or on a new page.

It’s a great way to quickly collect apps of a similar type for a new folder that you’ve created.

But that’s not all: you can go one step further with your app-moving antics.

There’s a swipe trick that makes it even easier to move apps around.

While you’re holding one (or multiple) apps, you might be tempted to drag them to the side of the display to switch to another Home Screen panel.

But that’s awkward and slow – so don’t.

Instead, keep a hold of the app (or pile) and use a second finger to swipe across the display like you normally would to switch Home Screen panels.

That way you can quickly move between your Home Screen pages while carrying multiple apps.

It’s significantly faster than dragging the apps to the side of the page and waiting for the panel to “hop” across.

With these two iPhone hacks, you’ll be able to move apps around much faster.