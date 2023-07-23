Little-known iPhone ‘double finger’ trick lets you move dozens of apps at once – and ‘swipe hack’ makes it even faster

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

APPLE fans might have missed two of the iPhone’s best tricks for moving apps around.

Shifting apps on the Home Screen is essential to keeping it tidy.

Moving apps is fast and painless when you know how to do it properly

1

Moving apps is fast and painless when you know how to do it properlyCredit: Apple

But it’s not exactly obvious how to get it done in the most efficient way.

Many iPhone owners will know that you can hold down on an app to make it wiggle, and then drag it to a new location on the Home Screen.

And it’s no secret that dropping an app on top of another will create a folder – with the option to place even more inside.

However, many Apple fans don’t realize that you can actually move multiple apps at once.

Secret iPhone button stops 'disgusting text' popping up on your phone
Warning to check texts for 'malicious worm bot' that 'will devour bank account'

The trick is to use two fingers to get the job done.

First, hold your finger on an app to make it wiggle, then start dragging it around.

Now – and while still holding the first app – use a second finger to tap on another app.

This will create a stack of apps under your first finger.

You can then add more apps to this floating stack using your second finger.

And once you’ve got them all piled up, you can drop them in a folder or on a new page.

It’s a great way to quickly collect apps of a similar type for a new folder that you’ve created.

But that’s not all: you can go one step further with your app-moving antics.

There’s a swipe trick that makes it even easier to move apps around.

While you’re holding one (or multiple) apps, you might be tempted to drag them to the side of the display to switch to another Home Screen panel.

But that’s awkward and slow – so don’t.

Instead, keep a hold of the app (or pile) and use a second finger to swipe across the display like you normally would to switch Home Screen panels.

That way you can quickly move between your Home Screen pages while carrying multiple apps.

Chilling mystery continues 38 years after woman's remains found by a creek
Inside the ultra-luxe tiny home village where spots start at $95k

It’s significantly faster than dragging the apps to the side of the page and waiting for the panel to “hop” across.

With these two iPhone hacks, you’ll be able to move apps around much faster.

Latest News

Previous article
What is the name of a melon who commits crimes? Funny dad jokes will have you laughing

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder