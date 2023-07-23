Can I travel to Greece safely during wildfires in Greece?

GREECE faces a string of fires, as it is battling a scorching heatwave that has swept through the southern part of Europe.

In the largest evacuation operation Greece has seen, thousands of locals and tourists were forced to evacuate.

What is the current situation in Greece with regards to fires?

The Greek island of Rhodes was ravaged by a wildfire that was out of control on July 22, 2023.

The largest fire that Greece has seen has prompted the Greek authorities to declare it the largest ever evacuation in their country.

After a period of intense heat, the country is battling with wildfires.

Since Tuesday, when the fire broke out in a mountainous region, it has burned down buildings and scorched large swathes.

Kiotari is also affected, as are Pefkoi and Lindos.

British Embassy officials in Athens asked Brits to depart the area by Saturday evening.

The authorities have warned it will take several weeks to put out the fires that are raging during the peak tourist season on Rhodes.

Can I travel safely to Greece?

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Brits as devastating wildfires rip through Europe.

Travelers to Greece are urged to adhere to the following health advice.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary said: “Our top priority is to ensure that British citizens are safe.” It is important that those who are in Rhodes or have family and/or friends living there continue to check FCDO’s travel advice.

What is the Foreign Office’s position on travelling to Greece

Foreign Office: “If you’re a British citizen affected by the wildfires on Rhodes, near Kiotari and Pefkoi or Lindos, follow any instructions from emergency services.”

If you’re in an immediate danger, call the Greek Emergency Services at 112.

To respond to the crisis in Rhodes, the Greek government also created a Crisis Management Unit.

Contact them on +30 20 368 1730.

Call +44 20 7008 5000 for 24/7 British consular support.

Foreign Office said: “If you’re planning to go to Rhodes please make sure to check in advance with your hotel or travel agent that the area isn’t affected by wildfires.”

Also, guidance has been given onWildfires and extreme weather in GreeceThe following are some examples of how to get started:Advice from the NHS on how to cope with hot weather.

Registering on theGreek government’s Emergency Communication ServiceTo receive alerts about emergencies.