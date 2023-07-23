What is the name of a melon who commits crimes? Funny dad jokes will have you laughing

If you fancy a good laugh today, we’ve got just the thing – a dad joke! What is the name of a melon who commits crimes? Below is the joke.

Their overly simplistic questions and pun answers never get old, and jokes like ‘why do cows wear bells?’ are amusing everyone on social media right now.

What would you call a fruit that is guilty of crime?

What would you call a melons that has committed a crime, then?

The answer is…

Get it? The word felon is used to describe someone who is guilty of a criminal act. It’s so funny!

Here’s another similar one. Why was the melon sent to prison? The melon committed a crime!

