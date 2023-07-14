Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

More details are emerging about the tragic death of Elvis Presley‘s only child six months after her passing.

Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54 on Jan. 12 following a medical emergency that required hospitalization, her mother Priscilla Presley previously shared.

Now, her cause of death has been revealed as complications resulting from small bowel obstruction, according to records from the County of Los Angeles Medical-Examiner reviewed by E! News.

Her cause of death has been ruled as natural.

On Jan. 12, Priscilla, 77, released a statement saying she had been hospitalized and, hours later, shared news of her daughter’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she told People Jan. 12. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Earlier in the day, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that she suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas.

However, the medical examiner did not confirm any other secondary factors and attributed her death to sequelae of small bowel obstruction.