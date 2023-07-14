Find out why you feel dizzy and nauseated in the shower

The most common cause of dizziness or nausea during a bath is high blood pressure. Dr. Joshua Hoffman, medical director at Sutter Medical Group Hospitalist Program, California, explains further via YouMeMindBody, stating, “[B]Showering or bathing can cause blood vessels to dilate, resulting in a fall in blood pressure. You may feel dizzy and lightheaded if you are moving too fast.

Heart failure can also be characterized by dizziness or nausea, which are both linked to blood pressure. This is why experts at Southern Texas Health System If you suffer from dizziness, it is best to stick with warm water.

Dr. Etinosa gbebor is a family doctor and general practitioner at Alberta Health Services. Loo Academy If you have low blood sugar, recently switched medications, or feel dehydrated, then you may experience nausea or dizziness after taking a hot shower. It is not unusual to experience these sensations during pregnancy when you have sudden temperature changes, like showering in hot water.