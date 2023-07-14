It is a Meta-Multiverse that contains both The Sopranos and Gilmore Girls.

It is a Meta-Multiverse that contains both The Sopranos and Gilmore Girls.

Both “The Sopranos” and “Gilmore Girls” are grounded shows. The shows are grounded in real life and no supernatural events occur. Someone could write a sci-fi/horror spec about the Gilmores who are watching tv one day, and notice that the Gilmores’ experience is reflected in the TV series. The Gilmores would have a similar experience to Truman Burbank in “The Truman Show”, when he saw a spotlight falling from the sky. Someone would have recorded all their actions and transposed them into a separate TV series. Tony would be the same, hearing his own name on a television show and wonder why it’s important.

The possibilities are endless. Imagine if the two sets of characters were watching each other simultaneously. Would it cause a paradox, which could threaten to bring all the characters’ realities crashing down? It’s possible the only way to correct this paradox is to seek out a Nexus being existing in both worlds — the late, great Brian Tarantina. The actor appeared in one episode of “The Sopranos” — “Another Toothpick” — as Mustang Sally. He also had a recurring role on “Gilmore Girls” as Bootsy. The two characters in question must be the same character, just assuming different identities. The key might be in his hands to find a way of balancing the universes and preventing their worlds from ending when the horrific revelation is revealed.

Honestly, that’s the storyline they should’ve gone with instead of “Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life.”

