Is Travis Bacon Getting Married Soon? This Goth Musician shares cute moments with his Girlfriend

Angelina Sambrotto and Travis Bacon | Source: instagram.com/svrtcntraclt | Getty Images

Travis Bacon’s father, Kevin Bacon, is in love with Kyra Ssedgwick. Fans are curious to see if Travis has any plans to marry Kyra.

Travis Bacon, a goth musician, has a sinister, dark image. But it is all just a mask for his romantic side. He is the child of Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and their happily-married for more than three decades.

Travis frequently sends sweet messages of love to his girlfriend and Travis fans often wonder if Travis will get married.

Ryann Shane, Kyra and Travis Bacon at the New York City preview of Lifetime’s new film ‘Story of a Girl.’Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Travis’ parents Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are both talented actors. Kyra is an actress. Producer and actress Who has received awards for her work, and who is known by the public as “The Closer”‘s Deputy Chief Johnson.

Kevin is perhaps best-known for being a comedian. His films are a testament to his talents. Like “Hollow Man” with Elizabeth Shue, Josh Brolin, “Mystic river” with Sean Penn and Tim Robbins and Laurence Fishburne. There are also TV series such as “The Following,” which stars James Purefoy.

Their son Travis was born to them on June 23, 1989. Travis’ sister Sosie Bacon is an actress, who was born in 1992.

Travis decided to devote himself to music. He collaborated with his parents Composing music for the films Space Oddity, Loveboy and Ghost Woman.

Is there something more to the mask of the musician with the scary image?

Travis Bacon used to be part of Idiot Box’s 4-member rock-punk-funk group Idiot Box. But now he plays in the industrial Contracult is a metal band. Travis is a master at capturing the terrifying image of being part of a rock band.

Angelina posted that Travis and she began dating in August 2020. They are now on the way to their third wedding anniversary.

The dark and frightening exterior is just a façade. Travis, as you can see from his post and the sweet messages he sent to his girlfriend, is an inseparable romantic.

Travis uploaded a black-and white picture of his girlfriend on April 4, 2022. captioned The post:

“Happy birthday to the gorgeous queen of darkness. My rock, my love, and my darling @angiealaska!”

In the background Metal imageTravis is thoughtful and kind. Travis thanks his friends and supporters. For birthday wishesThey should donate money to charities, rather than give him presents.

He loves to sing and play with his father. a sweet duet He jokely refers to it as “Korn” song. Kevin agreed with Kevin’s joke and strung his guitar to the tune with an earful corn.

Travis Bacon is dating a woman named Travis Bacon.

Travis is in love with Angelina Sambrotto. Angelina is both a makeup artist as well as a burlesque performer.

Angelina is the mother of two Show business credits As a makeup artist, “The Theatre Bizarre,” a horror film, and “Good Food, Good Deeds,” a foodie series.

Angelina started her cosmetics line after many years of experience in the industry. The Victorian period and the associated mourning rituals and practices is what inspired our Darling.

Angelina stated that she started dating Travis in August 2020, and they are currently on their third anniversary. She captioned Their photo:

It has been a wonderful 2 years spent with you. I feel so blessed to have shared this life with you. You are my best friend and I can’t wait to make more memories with you.

Travis Bacon and Angelina Sambrotto are getting married

Angelina describes Travis as “my perfect person” and the couple are deeply in love. Travis has described their unconditional love in a recent blog post. Write:

“Not everybody finds someone that truly cares about their crazy, manic, neurotic, moody and carnivorous selves. You are so kind to accept me @angiealaska. You are so special to me.

Angelina and Travis’ relationship is strong. They have love, respect and empathy.