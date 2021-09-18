Lionel Messi’s PSG contract ‘leaked’ with £12.8m yearly bonus and cryptocurrency stake

Lionel Messi is set to earn well over £100m in the next three years with Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with the club was leaked.

Six-time Ballon d’Or Winner, Messi moved to France in the summer after his Barcelona deal proved financially untenable.

He is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and, despite taking a pay reduction, still makes millions in Paris.

L’Equipe have released the details of his new deal which will see him earn a net €110m, or £94m, in wages alone between now and 2024.







That amount puts him on a similar pay packet to his good friend Neymar and more than the soon-to-be departing Kylian Mbappe.

Messi was on a staggering €60m per year at Barca and was willing to take a 50% cut, which is what he will receive in his first year at PSG.

Then for each of the following two seasons of his three-year deal he will bag €40m – but his earnings don’t stop there.

The 34-year-old did not have a signing-on bonus when he made the switch to France but he is in line to secure a loyalty bonus of around €15m (£12.8m) a year should he stay with the club.

And not only that, but he is also going to make an added fee of up to €30m over the duration of his contract through his sponsorship with cryptocurrency website Crypto.com.

As Neymar’s 2025 contract expires, his wages will gradually decline and he will be the highest-paid player at the club.







His other attacking teammate Mbappe is currently on a salary of €25m in comparison to his two higher-earning colleagues.

Messi has only featured twice for PSG this season so far, starting against Club Brugge in the Champions League after his debut off the bench in Ligue 1 before the international break

He is yet to get off the mark and was booked as his new side could only pick up a point in a 1-1 draw in Belgium.