T I and Wife Tameka Tiny Cottle Alleged Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles!

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle are breathing a sigh of relief in one of their sexual assault cases. TMZ reports that the “Big Things Poppin'” rapper and his R&B singing wife will not be charged for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005 in LA. According to media outlets, the case is not being pursued by prosecutors because it falls within the statute of limitations.

According to court documents, this case does not fall within the 10-year deadline for reporting crimes of this nature. Jane Doe, identified as the woman, filed police reports in Spring 2021, stating that she met Jane Doe after drinking with her friends and then accepted a drink at the Xscape singer’s house. LAPD detectives said that she was invited by the couple back to their hotel room, along with 2 other ladies. She was left alone with T.I. Tiny.

T.I. requested that she take a shower with them, be led to their hotel room, watch a porno movie, and then rub massage oil on the wrapper. Tiny, she claims, joined the fray and alleges T.I. came from behind and “stuck his toes in her vagina.” The woman alleges T.I. He told her that he was going to get a condom to provide protection, but she stated that she felt sick and went to the bathroom to vomit. She says she blacked herself out and doesn’t recall much afterward. The next morning she woke up to find her vagina sore and a burning sensation.

T.I. and Tiny are up against at least a dozen accusers across the U.S. who say they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple. Many women claim Tiny is a matron and most powerful. T.I. also threatened them, the woman claims. If they wish to tell their stories, his handlers and the couple.

Although they admit to having had sex with other women, the couple insists that everything was agreed upon. As a result of the allegations against them, VH1 canceled their longstanding popular reality series Friends & Family Hustle.