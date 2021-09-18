Disneyland Negligence Is Responsible for Her Chronic Bone Infection Claims Woman!

A woman went to the “happiest place on earth” but was left with an injury that purportedly plagued her for years. She recently shared her experience on TikTok, and people had a lot to say.

This month, a TikToker’s story went viral after she alleged Disneyland was responsible for a chronic bone infection she developed after a trip to their theme park.

Known as Hotwheels or @gamma.aminobutyric.acid, the woman explained that she took a trip to Disneyland in 2018. The trouble began when she was riding the Indiana Jones Adventure.

SHE COULD NOT GET OFF THE RIDE

The TikTok claims that the ride operator forgot to put her in the lane which connected her with her wheelchair. She claimed she rode the ride three times before being helped by the operator.

The video has been viewed millions of times online and many people have urged her to sue Disneyland. People explained that she could file a case against Disneyland after the video was viewed millions of times and commented on it with thousands of people.

IT CAUSED A SCRAPE

The TikTok provided a few specifications about how the ordeal progressed. She said that she was initially scraped by the ride. The injury progressed to stage four.

She stated that she was admitted to the hospital for six consecutive months in 2019. She was diagnosed with “osteomyelitis and malnutrition.”

HER MEDICAL JOURNEY

In her video, text overlay shared that from 2019 to 2021, she faced a tumultuous medical journey. She was in and out of the hospital to treat her chronic osteomyelitis.

She said that she was not allowed to sit for two months. The woman also alleged that she had to rely on an IV for antibiotics and antifungals. Finally, doctors were able to open the wound and operate.

SUING DISNEYLAND

When users asked her if she sued, the TikToker stated she didn’t think she had enough evidence to take on Disneyland. The woman said she was considering further research and speaking to a lawyer.

She stated that she vaguely recalls signing a contract after the encounter. Because she didn’t know how serious the ride would cause, The TikToker didn’t think about it.

THE ONLINE REACTION

The woman said: “Of course I signed it because I didn’t think it was a big deal, I thought it was funny… that I got stuck on a ride.” The only “compensation” she got from Disneyland was a free FastPass.

Netizens shared their views, and one user expressed: “Pressure injuries are very serious … This is very sad. I’ve seen it before in clinical.”

Another added: “Even if you don’t want money, it [would] be good to sue so that they are compelled to find a way to prevent this.”